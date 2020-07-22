Environment Flooding kills two in northern Ha Giang province Prolonged torrential rain overnight on July 20-21 caused flooding in a number of localities in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, killing two and injuring one, according to the Ha Giang Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Environment Ministry aims to enhance control of air pollution The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been compiling a directive of urban air pollution control which is set to be issued in August.

Environment Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in central region hit by drought Close to 55,000 ha of crops in the central region are lacking in water, according to the Directorate of Water Resources at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.