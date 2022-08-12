Plan approved to promote people’s law accessibility
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a decision approving a plan to improve people’s law accessibility.
Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a decision approving a plan to improve people's law accessibility.
The overall goal of this plan, to be carried out nationwide from 2023 to 2030, is to roll out and implement measures and tasks in a timely, effective, and comprehensive manner to improve people’s accessibility to law, as well as agencies and organisations’ sense of responsibility towards assisting people in this regard, thereby helping promote the public’s understanding of, adherence to, and use of law to protect their rights and legitimate interests.
Among its targets, the plan looks to review and propose all-round, effective and feasible policies and regulations on law access that are appropriate to each period, while raising the awareness, sense of responsibility, and habit of learning about and complying with law among the community, especially children, poor and near-poor families.
Besides, political, social and occupational organisations and those engaging in judicial supplement will be assisted to improve their capacity and social responsibility in providing legal information and aid to people.
Tasks and measures were also identified in the plan to achieve the abovementioned targets./.