Society More Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan, Singapore flown home Authorities of Vietnam and Taiwan (China), the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei and budget carrier Vietjet worked together to carry 230 Vietnamese citizens home on August 7.

Society External information work to be renewed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed Decision No 1191/QD-TTg approving goals, tasks, and measures to renew and improve the popularisation of news for external services, contributing to building a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development.

Society HCM City: Returnees from Da Nang may be sent to quarantine Some 700 tourists arriving at HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport from the central city of Da Nang over the days to come may be quarantined for 14 days at concentrated facilities, a recent meeting of HCM City authorities heard.

Society PM: Testing key to containing spread of coronavirus Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a virtual meeting on August 7 between Cabinet members and leaders of 12 cities and provinces that have reported COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks, to discuss measures aimed at containing the spread of the outbreak.