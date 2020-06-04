Business HCM City strives to perform dual task in post-COVID-19 period Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has requested more efforts to perform the dual task of recovering the economy while fighting COVID-19.

Business Over 795.6 mln USD worth of Gov’t bonds raised in May The State Treasury raised over 18.39 trillion VND (795.6 million USD) worth of Government bonds via 16 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange in May, up 510 percent from last month.

Business PV Gas’s Jan-May revenue surpasses goal despite pandemic The PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV Gas), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), reported nearly 27.6 trillion VND (1.18 billion USD) in revenue between January and May, more than 6 percent higher than its target for the period.

Business Vietnam welcomes US firms amid global supply chain shifts: Ambassador Vietnam hopes US firms with potential in technology, professionalism, and capital will continue to select the country as an attractive and safe destination for relocating business and supply chains, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc said on June 3.