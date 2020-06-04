Conference discusses division of regions for 2021-2030
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung chaired a conference on June 4 on proposed plans for the division of regions in the country in the period 2021-2030 serving the development of regional planning in accordance with the Law on Planning.
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung chaired a conference on June 4 on proposed plans for the division of regions in the country in the period 2021-2030 serving the development of regional planning in accordance with the Law on Planning.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed two plans to the Government, one of which divided the country into seven regions, which are the northeast (7 provinces), northwest (7 provinces), Red River Delta (11 provinces and cities); north central (5 provinces); south central (comprising south central coastal areas and the Tay Nguyen Central Highlands); southeast (8 province and cities) and Mekong Delta (13 provinces and cities).
The second plan, which is based on the Deputy PM’s instruction, proposed keeping the six current regions and dividing the north central and central coastal region into two regions – the north central and south central.
Under this plan, which received support of 10 out of 14 ministries and sectors, and 49 out of 59 localities, the seven regions would comprise of the northern mountainous region (10 provinces); Red River delta and midland region (15 provinces with the addition of 4 more provinces - Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen and Bac Giang); north central region (5 provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue); south central region (8 provinces from Da Nang to Binh Thuan); Tay Nguyen Central Highlands (5 provinces); southeast region (6 provinces and cities) and Mekong Delta region (13 provinces and cities).
Most experts also favoured the second plan.
Deputy PM Dung said region division is of special importance in the national planning system. He said the division should be based on similarities in geographic and natural conditions, socio-economic situations, culture and ethnicity in order to bring into full play the potential and advantages of each region for development.
Dung instructed the Ministry of Planning and Investment to study and sum up opinions at the conference and make a report to submit to the Government./.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed two plans to the Government, one of which divided the country into seven regions, which are the northeast (7 provinces), northwest (7 provinces), Red River Delta (11 provinces and cities); north central (5 provinces); south central (comprising south central coastal areas and the Tay Nguyen Central Highlands); southeast (8 province and cities) and Mekong Delta (13 provinces and cities).
The second plan, which is based on the Deputy PM’s instruction, proposed keeping the six current regions and dividing the north central and central coastal region into two regions – the north central and south central.
Under this plan, which received support of 10 out of 14 ministries and sectors, and 49 out of 59 localities, the seven regions would comprise of the northern mountainous region (10 provinces); Red River delta and midland region (15 provinces with the addition of 4 more provinces - Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen and Bac Giang); north central region (5 provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue); south central region (8 provinces from Da Nang to Binh Thuan); Tay Nguyen Central Highlands (5 provinces); southeast region (6 provinces and cities) and Mekong Delta region (13 provinces and cities).
Most experts also favoured the second plan.
Deputy PM Dung said region division is of special importance in the national planning system. He said the division should be based on similarities in geographic and natural conditions, socio-economic situations, culture and ethnicity in order to bring into full play the potential and advantages of each region for development.
Dung instructed the Ministry of Planning and Investment to study and sum up opinions at the conference and make a report to submit to the Government./.