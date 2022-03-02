Planning work needs breakthrough change in mindset: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised the need for breakthrough changes in the mindset and strategic vision in planning work while addressing an online national conference on March 2.
The conference sought ways to speed up the planning work, along with consultation on orientations for the national master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050.
Participants looked into a report on the building, assessment and ratification of planning schemes for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050 as part of the national planning system, and another on orientations of the national master plan.
PM Chinh said despite efforts of the entire political system, the planning work has failed to meet expectations in both speed and quality, mainly due to authorities' inadequate attention and leadership to the work, limited investment, ineffective building, assessment and ratification of planning schemes, and problems in planning-related regulations.
Therefore, ministries, agencies and localities should considered the planning work a crucial political task this year, and mobilise resources to ensure planning progress and quality.
The Government leader also asked ministries, agencies and localities to step up inspections and supervisions by competent and people-elected agencies in the assessment and ratification of planning projects.
Delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)He underlined the need to select good contractors and consult scientists, managers, people and businesses in this regard.
Ministries, agencies and localities would set up specialised working groups in charge of the planning work, the PM said, suggesting building a national database to facilitate the work.
Regarding the national master plan, he said it must create new development momentum for regions, and ensure socio-economic and cultural harmony, noting social welfare and equality and environmental protection should not be traded for economic growth.
The plan should envision the country's development in the context of the region and the world and as a link in the regional and global chains, the leader said./.