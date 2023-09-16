Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage arrived at Nanning airport on September 16 morning, starting his participation in the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit at the invitation of the Chinese Government.

With his participation in the event, Vietnam sends out its clear and consistent message on the foreign policy of attaching importance to the relations with China, thus making bilateral relations develop in a healthy, stable, substantial and effective way in the time to come.

Later on September 16, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Both sides expressed their delight at and spoke highly of the progress in Vietnam-China relationship in recent years, especially since the historical China visit by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in November last year.

Underscoring the importance of the Vietnam-China relations in the overall foreign policy of each country, Prime Minister Chinh affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State attach great importance to and consider the development of a friendly, stable and healthy cooperative relationship with China a strategic choice and top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy.

In reply, Li asserted that China always considers its relationship with Vietnam a priority in the overall framework of its neighbourhood policy.

Both sides agreed to continue effectively realising the common perceptions reached by their Party leaders to further enhance and deepen bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The Chinese Premier affirmed that China will continue opening its market for Vietnamese goods.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of managing differences properly, and maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea.

They also promised to work closely together at global and regional forums.

The same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted Liu Ning, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of Guangxi Party Committee, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People's Congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in Guangxi province's Nanning city.

The Vietnamese PM spoke highly of bilateral cooperation potential and outlined six breakthrough areas for cooperation with Guangxi in the coming time, namely infrastructure connectivity, economic-trade-investment cooperation promotion, expanding people-to-people and youth exchanges, close cooperation in the field of border gates, good implementation of three document on the management of the Vietnam-China land border, and close cooperation in education and training.

Agreeing with Prime Minister Chinh’s proposals, Liu affirmed that the Party Organisation, authorities and people of Guangxi will follow common perceptions reached by leaders of the two countries and Parties, expand and deepen friendly exchanges with the Vietnamese localities as well.

Also on the day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with leaders of several leading Chinese conglomerates.

Receiving Chairman of the Executive Board of China Railway Chen Yun, Prime Minister Chinh said Vietnam welcomed the Chinese enterprises and the China Railway in particular to expand their operation in Vietnam in the spirit of harmonising interests and sharing risks.

He suggested the China Railway continue working with relevant Vietnamese ministries and localities to develop new projects in Vietnam, including the Lao Cai – Hanoi- Hai Phong express railway linking with the Kunming-Hanoi-Hai Phong economic corridor.

In a reception for Wang Xiaojun, Deputy General Manager of Power China, Prime Minister Chinh said the Vietnamese Government commits to create all possible support to Chinese firms and the Power China in particular.

He suggested that the Power China explore cooperation in Vietnam's priority areas, including infrastructure - one of Vietnam's three strategic breakthroughs./.

VNA