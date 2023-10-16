Politics Top legislator holds talks with Russian State Duma Chairman in Hanoi National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin held talks in Hanoi on October 15 following a welcome ceremony for the latter earlier the same day.

Politics Statue of Indian literary celebrity Tagore inaugurated in Bac Ninh A delegation of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs led by Minister S. Jaishankar on October 15 visited the northern province of Bac Ninh and attended a ceremony to inaugurate a statue of the famous Indian poet and writer, Rabindranath Tagore in the province’s capital, Bac Ninh city.

Politics Chairman of Russian State Duma arrives in Hanoi, begins official visit Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin arrived in Hanoi on October 5 afternoon, starting an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics PM extends greetings to Khmer community on Sene Dolta festival Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 15 visited the Tra Vinh Patriotic Monks Solidarity Association at Kom Pong Pagoda in Tra Vinh city on the occasion of the Sene Dolta festival, as part of his visit to the Mekong Delta region.