PM Pham Minh Chinh (centre) presents the Resource Mobilisation Plan to EC President Ursula von der Leyen and the UK Government representative. (Photo: VNA)

Dubai (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 1 announced a Resource Mobilisation Plan to implement the political declaration on establishing a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) between Vietnam and the International Partnership Group (IPG), on the occasion of his attending the COP28 in Dubai, the UAE.



The announcement ceremony took place in the presence of President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen, ministers and high-level representatives of many IPG member states including the UK, Japan, Germany, Italy, Canada, Denmark, the Vice Chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), along with leaders of some international organisations, financial institutions and funds.



In his remarks, the Vietnamese PM affirmed that just energy transition is decisive for Vietnam to realise its national energy development strategic orientation, with the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, and people-centred sustainable development goals. He underlined that Vietnam has taken drastic and ambitious steps to accelerate the energy transition process.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

He particularly highlighted 12 specific actions of Vietnam, including the building of many strategies, green planning, emission reduction, development of the renewable energy industry, and most recently the implementation of a project to develop 1 million hectares of high-quality rice with low emissions.



The PM asked international partners to prioritise cooperation with Vietnam in five areas of transformation: developing industrial ecosystems and services for renewable energy, energy transmission and storage, economical and efficient use of energy, green energy transition and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of the transportation sector.



He emphasized the need for a global, people-based approach and international cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit. On that basis, PM Chinh urged relevant parties to quickly reach an agreement to translate the pledged amount of support for Vietnam worth 15.5 billion USD into breakthrough projects, accelerating the just energy transition in Vietnam and contributing to ensuring a prosperous future for all people, economic growth, self-reliance and energy security of Vietnam.



Leaders of IPG member countries appreciated Vietnam’s JETP Resource Mobilisation Plan and affirmed their readiness to continue supporting Vietnam in financing, technology and governance capacity building. They noted that the plan is developed by Vietnam and is suitable with Vietnam’s needs and situation.



EC President Ursula von der Leyen said that the Resource Mobilization Plan is an important milestone in the implementation of JETP, demonstrating Vietnam's commitment and leadership in the energy transition, and affirmed that the EU is proud to become Vietnam's partner in this process.



The UK's Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero emphasized that the Resource Mobilization Plan will not only help Vietnam achieve its ambitious climate and economic goals, but also provide attractive job opportunities for workers from clean development, leaving no one behind. He affirmed that the UK and partner countries stand behind supporting and supporting Vietnam, according to Vietnam's own needs.



The announcement of the Resource Mobilisation Plan is the first step to implement the JETP, contributing to the implementation of Vietnam’s national energy development strategy and the Global Declaration on Coal Power's Transition to Clean Energy.



The same day, PM Chinh had several bilateral meetings with leaders of countries and international organisations.



Meeting with EC President Ursula von der Leyen, the PM affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the partnership and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU). Vietnam wishes the EU and member states will increase support for Vietnam in finance, technology and human resource training to cope with climate change and energy transition within the framework of the Political Declaration on the JETP.

PM Pham Minh Chinh talks with EC President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: VNA)

Chinh conveyed an invitation to visit Vietnam from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong to the EC President.



He also asked the EC to push for the approval of the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by its member countries, and consider the early removal of its yellow card over IUU for Vietnam’s fishery products taking into account Vietnam’s resolve and efforts to implement EC’s recommendations on sustainable fishery development.



The EC President affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of the EU and the EC, and welcomed the close cooperation between the two sides, typically the implementation of JETP. She highly appreciated Vietnam's efforts in implementing the EC's recommendations on IUU and hoped that the issue would be resolved soon.



The two sides agreed to promote close cooperation at regional and international forums.

At his meeting with Hungarian President Katalin Novak, PM Chinh proposed that the two countries further promote cooperation, particularly in economy-trade-investment and market opening, given the large room and potential for collaboration.

PM Pham Minh Chinh meets Hungarian President Katalin Novak (Photo: VNA)

He also sought Hungary’s support in pushing for the approval of EVIPA by EU member countries and the early removal of EC’s yellow card on Vietnam’s fishery products, as well as for the stance of ASEAN and Vietnam on the East Sea issue.



President Novak stressed that Hungary values the role and position of Vietnam in general and the Vietnamese community in Hungary in particular. She affirmed Hungary’s commitment to continue granting scholarships for Vietnamese students.



The President said she hopes to early visit Vietnam and Hungary also looks forward to welcoming the Vietnamese Prime Minister to visit Hungary in 2024.



The two sides agreed to increase the exchange of delegations, local cooperation and people-to-people exchange to help deepen bilateral ties.



In another meeting, PM Chinh and Indonesian President Joko Widodo reached consensus on continued cooperation and stance coordination in ASEAN and international forums, including those on climate change response and energy transition.



In a dialogue with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with the country, which is an important partner of Vietnam in Northern Europe.



President Niniisto said Vietnam is a potential partner of Finland in Southeast Asia, and noted his hope that the two countries will strengthen cooperation, particularly in green transition, renewable energy and climate change response.



The two leaders agreed to promote cooperation in trade and investment, and make the best use of the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement to raise bilateral trade turnover on a par with their potential.



Also on December 1, PM Chinh and his spouse met with staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives from the Vietnamese community in the UAE.



There are nearly 5,000 Vietnamese living and working in the UAE./.