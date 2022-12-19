Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City, Phnom Penh look to strengthen relations Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on December 17 held talks with Governor of Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng, during which both officials emphasised the importance of continuing to strengthen the good cooperative relationship between the two cities.

Politics Vietnam attends Effective Development Cooperation Summit in Geneva Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, has attended the Effective Development Cooperation Summit that was held in Geneva from December 12-14.

Politics President attends inauguration of memorial site in Quang Nam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 18 attended the inauguration ceremony of Hon Tau-Deo Le Memorial Site in Que Son district in the central province of Quang Nam, which is dedicated to commemorating officials, soldiers, guerrillas and people who laid down their lives for the country’s independence.