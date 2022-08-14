Politics UN ready to support Vietnam in responding to new challenges: Coordinator Through the Strategic Framework for Sustainable Development Cooperation (CF) between the Government of Vietnam and all UN resident and non-resident agencies in Vietnam, the UN hopes to show that it is ready and poised to serve the ever changing needs of the Vietnamese Government, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis told Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam beefs up ties with Germany’s Saxony state There remains great potential for cooperation between Vietnam and Germany’s Saxony state, especially in vocational training, recruitment of Vietnamese skilled workers, green and renewable energy development, climate change response and tourism, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh told Saxony Premier Michael Kretschmer.

Politics NA Chairman attends consulting conference on draft revised medical law National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a conference that sought experts’ opinions on the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended) in Hanoi on August 12.