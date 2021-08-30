Phan Van Mai receives a flower bouquet from HCM City’s leaders. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has approved the election of Phan Van Mai as Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 2021-2026 term.



The PM has also approved the results on relieving Nguyen Thanh Phong from the position of Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee to take on a new task. Earlier, at the second meeting of the 10th municipal People’s Council on August 24, all participating delegates agreed to relieve him from the post.



Then, the People's Council of HCM City elected Pham Van Mai, member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, head of the HCM City National Assembly delegation, as Chairman of the People's Committee for the 2021-2026 term. He won over 87 votes of the 89 council deputies present at the event.



Mai, born in 1973 in the southern province of Ben Tre’s Giong Trom district. He holds a master's degree on business administration, bachelor degrees on English and economics, and a certificate of high-level political theory.



On June 1, the Politburo assigned him to hold the position of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Permanent Vice Secretary for the 2020-2025 tenure./.