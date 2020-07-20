PM approves plan to implement Vietnam-US customs assistance agreement
A Vietnamese company specialises in plastic packages and garment products for exports to the US (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to implement an agreement between Vietnam and the US on mutual customs assistance.
He assigned the Ministry of Finance to coordinate with relevant ministries to bring the deal to life.
The plan defines specific tasks to ensure the agreement is realised fully and effectively, meeting the requirements of each side, as well as tasks and responsibilities of involved parties.
The Government leader tasked the Ministry of Finance and relevant agencies to discuss with the US ways to implement the agreement, while conducting periodical reviews of implementation.
The Vietnam-US customs assistance agreement was signed in December 2019 and took effect on May 20, 2020./.
