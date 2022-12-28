PM approves water resources planning for 2021-2030
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has just issued a decision to approve the planning of water resources for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, with a view to tackling drought and pollution and enhancing readiness in all circumstances.
By 2025, the planning targets increasing the rate of daily clean water use to 95% - 100% for the urban population and 65% for the rural one. As many as 90% of water exploitation activities will be put under control, while the rate of water loss in supply activities will be reduced to 10%.
It also prioritises an effective addressing of drought and water shortage in the dry season across river basins and areas with difficult access to sources, particularly the south-central region, Central Highlands, Mekong River Delta, remote locations, and islands.
By 2030, wastewater to be collected and treated meeting standards and technical regulations before being discharged into the environment is set to account for 30% of the total volume in urban areas from Grade II and above.
Other key works are to improve and restore important water sources that have degraded, depleted and polluted; and to complete the establishment and announcement of corridors to protect water sources, ensure flow circulation, prevent and control landslides on riverbanks, and reduce water-induced harmful effects.
By 2050, Vietnam is expected to raise its national water security index to be among the countries that effectively ensure water security in the world. It will work towards being proactive in water resources in all situations, forecasting and regulating water, preventing floods, droughts, saltwater intrusion, pollution, degradation, and water depletion, and responding to climate change.
To realise the planning, six solutions have been set, including those involving law, policies, finance, technology-science, international cooperation, communications, and training./.