PM arrives in Busan to attend ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse arrive in Busan to attend the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong-RoK Summit, and pay an official visit to the RoK (Photo: VNA)
-
Welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Vietnamese delegation at the Gimhae military airport, Busan (Photo: VNA)
-
Welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Vietnamese delegation at the Gimhae military airport, Busan (Photo: VNA)
-
Welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Vietnamese delegation at the Gimhae military airport, Busan (Photo: VNA)
-
Welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Vietnamese delegation at the Gimhae military airport, Busan (Photo: VNA)
-
Welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Vietnamese delegation at the Gimhae military airport, Busan (Photo: VNA)