PM arrives in Busan to attend ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived in Busan on November 24 to attend the ASEAN-Republic of Korea (RoK) Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong-RoK Summit, and pay an official visit to the RoK.
VNA

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse arrive in Busan to attend the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong-RoK Summit, and pay an official visit to the RoK (Photo: VNA)

