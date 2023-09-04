Politics PM leaves Hanoi for Jakarta to attend 43rd ASEAN Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on September 4 morning to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Politics Vietnam’s National Day commemorated overseas Activities and meetings have taken place to mark the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2) in Cuba, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Switzerland, and Australia.

Politics Sympathies sent to South Africa over deadly Johannesburg fire State President Vo Van Thuong on September 1 sent sympathies to his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa over the heavy human and property losses in the fire in Johannesburg city on August 31.

Politics Vietnam’s 78th National Day marked abroad The 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2) was celebrated in various places around the world on September 1-2.