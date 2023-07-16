Politics PM orders prioritizing capital for production, trade PM Pham Minh Chinh has ordered prioritizing capital for production and trade to fuel growth in tandem with stabilizing macro-economy, controlling inflation and Government and public debts, while ensuring major balances of the economy.

Politics East Sea disputes need to be resolved through peaceful means: Spokeswoman Vietnam's consistent position is that the disputes in the East Sea between the parties involved need to be resolved through peaceful means in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), respecting diplomatic and legal processes, and contributing to peace and cooperation in the waters, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang affirmed on July 15.

Politics France’s National Day celebrated in Hanoi French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on July 14 marking the 234th anniversary of the European country’s National Day (July 14, 1789 - 2023).