Society Free tickets offered to HCM City workers More than 2,700 workers in industrial zones of Ho Chi Minh City will receive free transport to return home to celebrate the upcoming traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), the country’s largest yearly festival.

Society Vietnamese-Cambodians receive new houses after blaze last year Three families of Vietnamese-Cambodians, whose houses were burnt down in a blaze in Phnom Penh’s Russey Keo district last year have received new houses.

Society First American Studies programme launched at Vietnamese university The Ho Chi Minh-based Hoa Sen University is set to launch an American Studies course this year, the first of its kind at a Vietnamese university.