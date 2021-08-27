Hanoi (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City must ensure sufficient supply of food, social welfare and health care services for residents during the lockdown period to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.



During a working session on August 26 with authorities of the city – the largest COVID-19 hotspot, the PM required the city to continue with drastic prevention and control measures and study a plan to relocate residents from densely-populated areas.

He noted the importance of communication activities to raise public awareness of citizens’ rights, obligations and responsibility for themselves and the community



Authorities of the city and its districts must enhance inspection and help lower-level administrations fulfill the set targets in fighting the pandemic while the army, public security and medical forces should respond to the city’s request, he stressed.



Ministries and agencies were also required to help the city at this peak time in the fight against the pandemic, and continue giving priority to the city in vaccine supply.

At a vaccination area in HCM City (Photo: VNA)



Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said the traffic in the city has decreased by 90 percent compared to the early days of social distancing. As many as 5.6 million doses of vaccine have been injected in the city.



The municipal authorities have worked with suppliers to bring goods to communes and townships, ensuring basic needs of residents while striving to maintain production and prevent supply disruption, he said.



Mai also suggested the Health Ministry, localities and agencies assist the city in personnel and equipment for pandemic prevention and control work at this critical period./.