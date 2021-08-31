PM asks for readiness in response to disasters
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered ministries, sectors and localities to stay ready to respond to natural disasters.
In his latest dispatch sent to the National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control; the National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue; ministries, ministerial-level agencies and the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, PM Chinh stressed that it is currently the peak time of storms and floods.
According to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, natural disasters continue to develop complicatedly and unpredictably. From now until year-end, 7-9 storms and tropical depressions are expected to be formed in the East Sea, of which three or four will have direct impacts on the mainland.
Flash floods and landslides may occur in the mountains of the northern and north central regions in September and October, while heavy downpours are forecast to hit the central and south central regions in October, November and the first half of December.
To actively respond to natural disasters, protect people's lives, and minimise losses, especially amidst the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government leader requested the National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control and the National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue to direct ministries, sectors and localities to review and update response plans, and instruct the operation of reservoirs and the effective exploitation of water resources.
It is necessary to prepare personnel, vehicles and equipment to promptly support localities in dealing with any disasters and conducting search and rescue missions when necessary.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was asked to keep a close watch on the weather, and give timely and reliable forecasts and warnings./.
