Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh shakes hands with local leaders. (Photo: VNA) Ha Giang (VNA) –



At a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee as part of his visit to the northern mountainous locality, Chinh said Ha Giang boasts unique potential and competitive advantages to grow rapidly and sustainably.



“Ha Giang should always desire for rapid, green, sustainable development,” he said, asking the locality to optimise its strengths and opportunities to growth further.



The PM urged Ha Giang to accelerate public investment disbursement, drastically implement the national target programmes and the socio-economic recovery and development programme, and push ahead with the materialisation of strategic breakthroughs in institution, infrastructure and personnel training.



At the same time, more attention should be paid to the growth engines of investment, consumption and export, he said, asking the locality to restructure its industrial sector, and develop hydro-electricity in tandem with the rational use of water resources, and the protection of the environment and biodiversity.

At the working session

Other specific tasks assigned by the leader included promoting agriculture and forestry effectively in parallel with new-style rural area building, effectively rolling out the “Once Commune-One Product” programme, and boosting domestic consumption and export.



Chinh emphasised that with its great potential in tourism, Ha Giang should turn the sector into an economic spearhead by building high-quality, unique products that are linked with local culture.



The PM asked the province to improve the efficiency of border gate economic zones, and bring into full play its shared border with China in product consumption.



Ha Giang should maximise all resources for development, raise the efficiency of foreign investment attraction and use, continue with administrative reform, ensure social welfare and sustainable poverty reduction, and preserve and promote traditional culture, he said.



Notably, the border province was requested to ensure national defence and security, build a common border line of peace, cooperation and development, and ensure social order and safety.



According to the provincial Party Committee, Ha Giang fulfilled 29 out of 36 targets set for 2022, with GRDP growth rate of 7.62% and State budget revenue exceeding the estimate by 32.7%.



The locality, about 300 kilometres from Hanoi, welcomed 2.2 million tourists last year, 2.4 times higher than that recorded in 2021.



On this occasion, Ha Giang raised some proposals to the Government and the PM to serve its rapid, sustainable development, which received the approval of the leader.



Also on May 28, Chinh and his entourage offered incense at the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs' Cemetery - the resting place of more than 1,870 soldiers who laid down their lives during the struggle to defend the northern border.

The same day, the PM cut the ribbon to inaugurate the provincial museum, which covers about 4,100 sq.m with a total investment capital of over 106 billion VND (4.51 million USD)./.

VNA