Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

The PM also mentioned the three development engines of consumption, investment and export, and asked the regions step up investment in socio-economic infrastructure, especially in the field of transport.Regarding investment promotion, he stressed that cooperation should be conducted selectively based on quality, efficiency, technology and environmental protection criteria.He called on investors, businesses and development partners to continue accompanying Vietnam and the regions in particular, urging them to sketch out long-term, sustainable business strategies, and fulfill their commitments.On this occasion, localities in the regions unveiled the list of projects that are luring investment, covering infrastructure at industrial zones, seaports, wind power, transport infrastructure, tourism and logistics.Representatives from ministries and localities also proposed solutions to spur development in the two regions./.