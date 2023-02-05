PM asks north-central, central coastal regions to create development breakthroughs
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)Binh Dinh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the north-central and central coastal regions to create more breakthroughs in development to match their potential and advantages while addressing a conference in Quy Nhon city, Binh Dinh province, on February 5.
The conference touched upon the implementation of the Government’s action plan to materialise the Politburo’s Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW dated November 3, 2022 on orientations for socio-economic development and national defence and security in the two regions by 2030 with a vision towards 2045. It was also intended to promote investment in the regions with the theme of “Linkage - Breakthroughs from maritime economy - Rapid, sustainable development.”
The regions hold strategic positions and roles of special significance in terms of economy, especially maritime economy, politics, culture, social affairs, environment, external relations, national defence and security, as well as sea and island sovereignty, the PM pointed out.
Notably, they are home to five cultural and natural heritage sites, and six intangible cultural heritages recognised by UNESCO, he said.
The leader, however, expressed his concern that such unique potential and competitive advantages have yet to be maximised in socio-economic development, with limitations still remaining in mechanisms and policies, infrastructure and human resources.
Given this, PM Chinh asked the regions to mobilise resources for development, and take people and businesses as the centre, subject, resources, momentum and target of development.
He urged ministries, agencies and localities in the regions to quickly map out their own action programmes and plans to seriously implement the Politburo’s resolution and the Government’s action plan.
Focus should be paid to perfecting institutions, regional planning schemes and regional connectivity policies, and promoting the maritime economy, digital transformation, green economy, circular economy, and tourism, forest and agriculture-based economy, he noted.
The PM also mentioned the three development engines of consumption, investment and export, and asked the regions step up investment in socio-economic infrastructure, especially in the field of transport.
Regarding investment promotion, he stressed that cooperation should be conducted selectively based on quality, efficiency, technology and environmental protection criteria.
He called on investors, businesses and development partners to continue accompanying Vietnam and the regions in particular, urging them to sketch out long-term, sustainable business strategies, and fulfill their commitments.
On this occasion, localities in the regions unveiled the list of projects that are luring investment, covering infrastructure at industrial zones, seaports, wind power, transport infrastructure, tourism and logistics.
Representatives from ministries and localities also proposed solutions to spur development in the two regions./.