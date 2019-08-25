Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) at the working session with delegates of Bac Kan province (Source: VNA)

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 24 attended a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of liberation of the northern province of Bac Kan (August 24, 1949-2019).Speaking at the event, PM Phuc highlighted the significance of the ceremony, saying that it marks the 70-year historical journey of the struggle for national liberation, construction and development of the locality - a strong revolution base of Vietnam in the past.He praised the strong and comprehensive development and crucial achievements recorded by the province and its integration efforts, describing these as important contributions to the national construction and defence.The PM asked the local authorities to pay attention to addressing difficulties facing the province in education-training, health care, human resources development, poverty reduction, towards creating impetus for further promoting Bac Kan’s development.The locality should fully tap its potential and strength, as well as mobilise and effectively use resources, accelerate economic restructuring, enhance application of science and technology in order to improve agricultural and forest productivity and quality, PM Phuc said.Attention should be paid to expanding the development of mining, processing and manufacturing industries, handicraft sector, as well tourism and service, he added.The leader also required the local authorities to focus on completing planning of transport infrastructure development, and policies of investment attraction; improving business environment, promoting administrative reform, building e-government; preventing corruption and reducing waste.-VNAComprehensive development is also done across fields of culture, society, health, education, training, environmental protection, he stressed.-VNA