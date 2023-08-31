Once fully completed by 2050, the Long Thanh airport will be able to handle 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo annually. (Photo: VNA)

In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other supporting facilities will be built at a cost of 109.1 trillion VND to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year.Once fully completed by 2050, the airport will be able to handle 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo annually.Located 40km east of HCM City, the airport is expected to relieve overloading at the Tan Son Nhat airport, now the country’s largest airport.Terminal 3 of the Tan Son Nhat airport is estimated to cost nearly 11 trillion VND. It is expected to become operational in the second quarter of 2025, handling domestic flights and up to 20 million passengers annually.The number of passengers going through the Tan Son Nhat airport has surged in recent years to nearly double its designed capacity. The airport was designed to handle 25 million passengers a year by 2020, but it has been receiving almost 40 million a year since 2017.The airport has two terminals now, with T1 serving domestic flights and T2 handling international flights. T1 can serve up to 15 million passengers a year and T2, 10 million./.