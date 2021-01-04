Business Logistics costs see unprecedented rise due to lack of empty containers The Import and Export Sub-Department, has received complaints from businesses and business groups about a shortage of containers that has led to an unprecedented increase in shipping tariffs, its deputy director Tran Thanh Hai has said.

Business Inspections against transfer pricing to be increased Inspections against transfer pricing will be increased as per a proposal by the Ministry of Finance in the context that more than half of foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises reported losses.

Business Tien Giang eyes 3.25 billion USD in 2021 export revenue The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has set a target of earning 3.25 billion USD from exports in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 8.3 percent, according to Acting Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Dang Van Tuan.

Business First trading session of Vietnamese stock market in 2021 opens The first trading session of Vietnam’s stock market in 2021 opened on January 4, with a gong-beating ceremony held by the State Securities Commission and the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).