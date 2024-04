Politics Can Tho seeks stronger cooperation with New Zealand Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Nguyen Van Hieu hosted a reception for Ginny Chapman, Charge d'Affaires of the New Zealand Embassy in Vietnam, on April 5.

Politics NA Chairman's visit to help deepen legislative cooperation with China: Official The upcoming official visit to China by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at the invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, is expected to contribute to outlining strategic orientations for bilateral relations, thus further deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China, and cooperation between their legislative bodies in particular, said Vice chairwoman of the NA Committee for External Relations Le Thu Ha.

Politics Vietnamese, Indian coast guards conduct joint oil spill response exercise The Coast Guard Region 3 Command under the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on April 5 jointly held a drill on emergency oil spill response, environmental pollution treatment, search and rescue, and firefighting at sea.

Politics PM urges Thua Thien-Hue to grow in smart, adaptive, sustainable direction Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 6 asked the central province of Thua Thien-Hue to optimise its potential and unique strengths to become an urban area with identity, which develops in a smart, adaptive, green, clean, beautiful, safe, and sustainable manner.