Politics PM’s Hungary visit hoped to deepen bilateral comprehensive partnership The official visit to Hungary by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, as part of his trip to Europe from January 16-23, is expected to contribute to consolidating political trust and deepening the Vietnam-Hungary comprehensive partnership in all fields.

Politics NA passes amended land, credit institution laws The amended Land Law and amended Law on Credit Institutions were officially passed on January 18, as part of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing 5th extraordinary session.

Politics Chile a potential export market: Diplomat Chile is a potential export market for Vietnamese consumer goods, as the nation’s living standard has experienced significant growth in recent years, Ambassador to the country Pham Truong Giang has said.

Politics Denmark ready to support Vietnam in green transition: Danish Ambassador During an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of New Year 2024, Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz stressed Denmark is ready to support Vietnam in green transition.