Politics Don Nhat - Hai Van Gate victory: Imprint of people-based defence Don Nhat - Hai Van Gate victory 70 years ago serves as an important landmark of the people-based defence in Vietnam, heard a scientific conference held in the central city of Da Nang on September 23 with the participation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics Government conference seeks ways to develop sci-tech market Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 23 chaired a conference on developing the science and technology market, aiming to identify challenges and put forward solutions for Vietnam to better manage and operate it.

Politics Party leader asks HCM City to further promote its role as biggest development driver Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 23 asked Ho Chi Minh City to further bring into play its role as the biggest development driver for the southeastern region and Vietnam as a whole.

Politics Bac Giang rearranges, streamlines political apparatus The provincial Party Committee of the northern province of Bac Giang will push ahead with the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s Resolution 18-NQ/TW dated October 25, 2017 on continuing to reform, rearrange the political system’s organizational apparatus towards compactness and efficiency.