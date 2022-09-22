The event was initiated by Guterres to unify awareness and promote strong political commitment to climate finance, greenhouse gas emission reduction and energy transition, in the lead up to the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt in November.

PM Chinh said a developing nation rising from the ruins of wars, yet Vietnam has long been a responsible UN member and determined to fulfill its international commitments with the greatest endeavour.

He then asked development partners to support Vietnam through technology transfer, financial incentives, personnel training and active experience sharing, in improving regulatory framework and governance.

He also took the occasion to thank international partners, UN bodies and the UN Secretary-General for their cooperation with and support to Vietnam in climate change response, particularly accelerating the talks for the establishment of a Just Energy Transition Partnership./.

VNA