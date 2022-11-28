PM calls for stronger result-oriented ties between Vietnam, Netherlands
PM Pham Minh Chinh (right) welcomes Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher in HCM City on November 28. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28.
Affirming that Vietnam always treasures the comprehensive partnership with the Netherlands, the host leader highlighted the recent strides in bilateral relations, especially in politics - diplomacy, trade - investment, climate change adaptation, water resource management, and sustainable agriculture.
He asked the two sides to continue with the effective implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, while enhancing result-oriented cooperation within the framework of the strategic partnership on climate change adaptation and water management, and the strategic partnership on sustainable agriculture and food security, which are pillars of the countries’ comprehensive partnership.
PM Chinh also recommended the Netherlands continue assisting Vietnam in climate change adaptation, green and sustainable agriculture development, biodiversity protection, and development of seaports, green economy, and tourism in the Mekong Delta.
The Netherlands remains the largest EU investor and the second biggest EU trading partner of Vietnam, he noted, calling for optimal conditions for commodities of Vietnam's strength like farm produce, fishery products, and electronic devices to enter the Dutch and European markets.
He also expressed his hope that the Dutch parliament will ratify the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) early so as to create momentum and open up new opportunities for investment partnerships, supply chain diversification, and collaboration in green transition, digital transformation, and circular economy development.
For her part, Schreinemacher, now on an official visit to Vietnam and attending the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition (GEFE) 2022, said her country attaches importance to the comprehensive partnership with Vietnam, and that it will continue standing side by side with the latter to further intensify bilateral cooperation in all spheres, particularly the priority areas of climate change adaptation, water resource management, environmental protection, sustainable agriculture, logistics services, and renewable energy.
The minister also highly valued Vietnam’s position in the region and advantages in terms of the workforce, which have facilitated partnerships between the countries’ enterprises to make full use of the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
On this occasion, PM Chinh thanked the Dutch Government for donating vaccine and medical supplies to help Vietnam surmount difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic for socio-economic recovery./.