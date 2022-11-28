Politics HCM City’s growth contributes importantly to ensuring nation’s major balances: PM Ho Chi Minh City's socio-economic development results make an important contribution to stabilising the macro-economy and ensuring major balances of the whole country, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed on November 27 at his meeting with leaders of the city.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Quang Binh boosts cooperation with Lao locality Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh and Khammoune province of Laos have recently signed an agreement aimed at boosting their friendship and comprehensive cooperation.