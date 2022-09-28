Politics NA Chairman receives First Vice President of Thai Senate National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for visiting First Vice President of the Thai Senate General Singsuk Singpai and a delegation of the Senate Standing Committee on the Independent Organs under the Constitution of Thailand in Hanoi on September 28.

Politics President concludes trip to Japan for former PM Abe Shinzo's funeral President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation landed in Hanoi on September 28 afternoon, concluding their trip to Japan to attend the State funeral for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

Politics HCM City eyes stronger cooperation with Russia's Saint Petersburg Ho Chi Minh City wishes to expand cooperation and friendship with friends and partners from Russia and Saint Petersburg in particular, Chairwoman of the municipal people’s Council Nguyen Thi Le told Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg, Russia, Nikolai Bondarenko at a reception on September 28.

Politics Vietnamese President meets with Japanese Emperor in Tokyo President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo on September 28, part of his stay in the Northeast Asian country to attend the state funeral for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.