Politics Int’l, NGOs meet ahead of Lunar New Year festival A gathering of diplomatic representative agencies, international and foreign non-governmental organisations was held in Hanoi on January 16, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese top leaders hold phone talks Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong talked over the phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on January 16, on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival and the 70th anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties.

Politics US Ambassador releases carps to see off Kitchen Gods US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink on January 15 performed the Vietnamese traditional New Year ritual of releasing carps into a lake to bid farewell to the Kitchen Gods at Kim Lien pagoda in Hanoi.

Politics Vietnam eyes greater partnership with UN Resident Coordinators’ Office Vietnam hopes to step up cooperation with the United Nations (UN) and the UN Resident Coordinators’ Office in Vietnam, said Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on Jan 16.