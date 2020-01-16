PM chairs 13th Party Congress’s socio-economic subcommittee meeting
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the sixth plenary meeting of the 13th National Party Congress’s Sub-Committee on Socio-Economic Affairs in Hanoi on January 16.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event, PM Phuc said the Party Central Committee’s 11th session basically adopted the sub-committee’s report on reviewing the implementation of the 2011-2020 socio-economic development strategy and the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy, and a report reviewing the 2016-2020 socio-economic performance, and orientations for 2021-2025 socio-economic development.
He lauded the sub-committee for holding five plenary sessions and six working sessions with localities nationwide, studying 42 topics, and organising a number of seminars.
The PM asked members of the sub-committee to review the country’s socio-economic achievements over the past decade, with a focus on collective economy, cooperatives, agriculture restructuring, tourism, environment protection, climate change response and emerging socio-economic issues.
They were also required to discuss traditional and non-traditional challenges such as natural disasters, climate change amid Vietnam’s global integration.
The sub-committee and sub-committee in charge of documents also agreed on three strategic breakthroughs.
About key tasks, he asked the socio-economic sub-committee to discuss how to effectively use resources to sustainably and harmoniously develop socio-economic, cultural, environment, national defence-security, and external relations pillars.
He required that the reports must collect public feedback to submit to the Party Central Committee and the 13th National Party Congress./.
