PM chairs dialogue with farmers nationwide
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talks to farmers (Photo: VNA)Son La (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 29 chaired the fourth dialogue between the Government leader and farmers held in the northern mountainous province of Son La.
The dialogue was connected to 62 provinces and cities nationwide and attracted the participation of over 3,400 delegates.
In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers' Union Luong Quoc Doan said that towards this dialogue, more than 1,600 questions, proposals and recommendations from farmers, cooperatives, businesses and scientists were sent to the Prime Minister. They focus on restoration of agricultural production after the COVID-19 pandemic; land-related issues; promotion of links between farmers and businesses; capital and credit; rural environment; vocational training for rural workers; climate change in the Mekong Delta; and infrastructure in the northwestern region.
The Prime Minister and leaders of 10 ministries and sectors answered 14 questions and groups of questions from farmers in Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh, Ha Nam, Son La, Bac Giang, Ha Tinh, Dong Nai, Can Tho and Lao Cai and representatives of agricultural cooperatives and businesses operating in this field, experts and scientists.
PM Chinh said that the Party and State have always been consistent in their stance and have issued many important policies and strategies affirming the role and position of agriculture, rural areas and farmers in the country's development process.
The Government also pays special attention to agriculture, rural areas and farmers, in which priority is given to perfecting institutions, mechanisms and policies; implementing large and important projects and strategies on agriculture, rural areas and farmers.
In recent years, agriculture has been restructured towards modernity, consumption market has been expanded, and export turnover has increased strongly. The material and spiritual lives of farmers have been improved, and the poverty rate has decreased rapidly, he stated.
Agriculture, rural areas, farmers have made important contributions to the country, stabilising the macroeconomy and ensuring major balances, he said, stressing that they are the basis and important force for rapid and sustainable socio-economic development; and agricultural and rural development and improvement of farmers' lives are the key tasks of the whole political system; and farmers are the subject and the centre of the development process.
The Government leader asked ministries, sectors and agencies, especially the Vietnam Farmers' Union, to listen to and grasp the needs and aspirations of farmers, promptly provide support to remove difficulties and obstacles in production and sale, and increase value and efficiency.
It is also necessary to improve the investment environment; encourage investment in agriculture and rural areas, especially from large enterprises and corporations; promote start-ups among farmers, support business development in rural areas; step up the application of science and technology, digital transformation, human resource training, and vocational training innovation; and develop e-commerce in the agricultural sector, Chinh stressed./.