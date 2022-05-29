Videos President receives football head coaches On May 28, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for the coaching staff of the Vietnamese men's and women's football teams, who have won the gold medal at the 31st SEA Games.

Politics State leader receives representatives of RoK people in Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received a delegation of the Republic of Korean (RoK) People’s Association in Vietnam led by its Chairwoman Chang Eun-sook in Hanoi on May 27.

Politics Vietnam, Algeria agree on measures to foster cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu and Secretary General of Algeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad Chakib Rachid Kaid on May 27 agreed on measures to improve the efficiency of cooperation between the two countries, making it match their political ties and massive potential.

Politics Draft laws continue dominating NA session Legislators further discussed draft laws on the fifth day of the 15th National Assembly’s third session on May 27, which was broadcast live on the NA’s television channel.