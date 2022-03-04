PM chairs Government meeting on law building
Law building should keep up with the reality and deal with emerging issues, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a Cabinet meeting on law building in Hanoi on March 4.
The Government meeting on law building, the third of its kind since the beginning of this year, looked into proposals and reports regarding feedback on five bills and one draft resolution of the National Assembly.
The bills under consideration are the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies, the draft law on domestic violence prevention and control (revised), the draft law on forces participating in the protection of grassroots security and order, the draft law on road traffic safety and order, the draft law on road traffic, and the draft resolution on piloting the model of labour organisation, career counseling, and vocational training for prisoners outside prisons.
PM Chinh said the law building work must ensure that all resources are mobilised for development and cover all groups of people to be regulated, stressing the need to cut administrative procedures to facilitate law enforcement.
He urged ministers and heads of agencies to work harder to accelerate law building and improve its quality, and requested law compiling agencies to seek opinions of ministries and agencies on new and contentious contents.
Law building is a hard task that requires adequate investment mechanisms and policies, he stressed./.