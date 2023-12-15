Politics Vietnam, Russia’s Stavropol hold huge cooperation potential: Official Vietnamese students who studied and are pursuing study in Russia’s Stavropol Region will have an important role to play in enhancing the relations between the two sides, Governor of the region Vladimir Vladimirov has said.

Politics Vietnam, Canada vow to boost comprehensive partnership Vietnam wishes to promote its comprehensive partnership with Canada in an effective and substantive manner, towards a higher level, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told visiting Canadian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs David Morrison in Hanoi on December 14.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Conference on tapping overseas Vietnamese resources to take place late December A conference to seek ways to tap resources of overseas Vietnamese (OV) and connect localities and businesses is scheduled to take place in the northern port city of Hai Phong from December 26 to 28, heard the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ regular press conference in Hanoi on December 14.