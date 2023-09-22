Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres, New York, September 21 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York on September 21 afternoon (US time), on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, PM Chinh spoke highly of the roles and contributions of the Secretary General and the UN to international peace, stability and security, and to the settlement of hot issues while affirming that Vietnam always supports and is ready to contribute to those efforts.

The PM expressed support of current priorities of the UN Secretary General, including the preparations for the Summit of the Future which is scheduled to be held in 2024, the Initiative on the "New Agenda for Peace", the Plan to promote Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate change responses.

Chinh said Vietnam is actively cooperating with UN’s organisations to implement collaboration activities, particularly in ensuring international security, participating in the UN’s peacekeeping missions in hot spots, transforming to realise SDGs, just energy transition and social equity.

He also emphasised that Vietnam is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to climate change, suffering natural disasters, drought, flood, landslide and seawater intrusion across the country, particularly in the Mekong Delta region. Therefore, Vietnam is committed to proactively take strong actions in green transition and just energy transition. He also highlighted that developing countries should be prioritised in receiving support in capital, technology, training and administration.

For his part, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres showed his appreciation for Vietnam's cooperation and support in all prioritised activities of the UN, especially peacekeeping, international security, climate change, sustainable development, human rights protection, among others.

Besides, Guterres shared Vietnam’s viewpoints on upholding multilateralism, bolstering sustainable growth and reforming international financial architectures to support developing countries.

Regarding regional issues, both sides reached a high consensus on ensuring compliance to international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982)./.