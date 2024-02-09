Society HCM City’s metro trains to run on trial basis throughout Tet All the 17 trains of Metro Route No 1, Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien, in Ho Chi Minh City will continuously run on a trial basis during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, said the city’s Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).

Society Engineering Unit Rotation 2 celebrates Tet in Abyei Members of Engineering Unit Rotation 2 of Vietnam, who are performing duties at the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), have held a number of meaningful activities in celebration of the coming Lunar New Year (Tet) 2024.

Society Merle Ratner’s love for Vietnam to be treasured forever The profound love that Merle Ratner, a left-wing and anti-war US activist who passed away on February 5, gave to Vietnam during her entire life will be always in the hearts of Vietnamese people.

Society Health ministry to collect professional feedback on alcohol concentration limits The Department of Medical Service Administration under the Ministry of Health is collecting feedback from experts and specialised units in setting alcohol concentration limits in driver’s blood or breath.