PM Chinh visits Hanoi medical establishments ahead of Tet
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 8 visited medical workers and patients at the Vietnam – Germany Friendship Hospital and the Central Pediatrics Hospital in Hanoi, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits patients in the Vietnam – Germany Friendship Hospital on February 8.(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 8 visited medical workers and patients at the Vietnam – Germany Friendship Hospital and the Central Pediatrics Hospital in Hanoi, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
He spoke highly of the devotion by the medical workers who are on duty when the family reunion festival is just around the corner, and spoke highly of the important contributions in the recent past by the health sector, especially in the COVID-19 fight.
The leader expressed his hope that the workers will continue improving their expertise, ethics, scientific research, and human resources training.
On this occasion, he asked authorities and relevant forces to intensify their control of the use and transport of fire crackers as well as the use of alcoholic drink while commuting, and to ensure food hygiene and safety so as to limit accidents.
PM Pham Minh Chinh offers incense to late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong. (Photo: VNA)
The same day, he offered incense to late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong.
PM Chinh expressed his profound respect to the late leader – a staunch revolutionary and one of the key leaders of the revolution in Vietnam who greatly contributed to the struggle for national liberation, construction and defence./.