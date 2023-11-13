Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Seiha. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - The



Informing the host about the outcomes of his talks with the Vietnamese Minister of National Defence, he pledged to raise public awareness of the relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia, especially among young generations, thus raising their sense of responsibility for nurturing bilateral ties. - The Vietnamese Government always offers all possible support to Vietnamese and Cambodian armies to enhance exchanges and discuss strategic issues impacting the national defence and security of each nation, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh During a reception in Hanoi on November 13 for Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Seiha , PM Chinh welcomed thẹ guest’s visit, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of Cambodia's Independence Day and the founding anniversary of the Cambodian royal army.Vietnam always values and gives top priority to the continuous development of the fine neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive, long-term and sustainable cooperation with Cambodia, he said, adding that Vietnam supports a peaceful, stable and prosperous Cambodia, with an increasingly affirmed role and position in the region and the world.The PM wished that Cambodia would continue working with Vietnam to effectively realise high-level agreements; facilitating the exchange of delegations, especially those at high level; strengthening connectivity between the two economies; training human resources; and building a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.He also underlined the need for continued support for the Vietnamese community and businesses in Cambodia, including the legal status of Khmer people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia, thus contributing to common development of both nations.Gen. Tea Seiha, for his part, thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, people and army for their assistance to Cambodia in the past fight against the Pol Pot genocidal regime, the struggle for national independence and the current national construction and development.Informing the host about the outcomes of his talks with the Vietnamese Minister of National Defence, he pledged to raise public awareness of the relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia, especially among young generations, thus raising their sense of responsibility for nurturing bilateral ties.

PM Chinh lauded the results of talks between the two ministers, saying that defence cooperation is one of the most important pillars in bilateral relations.

He stressed that Vietnam is performing the defence policy of "four nos" (no partaking in military alliances, no siding with one country to act against another, no foreign military bases in the Vietnamese territory or using Vietnam as leverage to counteract other countries, and no using force or threatening to use force in international relations). He wished that the two countries would remain united and not allow hostile or opposition forces to undermine solidarity between the two Parties and their people.



The host also committed support for the two armies to promptly and effectively deal with issues arising at the grassroots level, make active contributions to building a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and coordinate effectively in providing military counselling to leaders of both countries, thereby fostering the bilateral friendship./.

VNA