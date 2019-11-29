Politics Can Tho voters informed about outcomes of NA’s 8th session National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has informed voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho about the outcomes of the freshly concluded 8th session of the parliament.

Politics Deputy PM: Vietnam considers Mongolia important partner Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has said Vietnam considers Mongolia an important partner in the region and wants the bilateral traditional friendship to keep growing in the near future.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese deputy foreign ministers talk bilateral ties Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, head of the Vietnamese government delegation to Vietnam-China territorial border negotiations and his Chinese counterpart Luo Zhaohui held a meeting in Beijing from November 26-28 to discuss Vietnam – China ties, their territorial border issues and regional and international matters of mutual concern.