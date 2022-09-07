PM delivers speech at Eastern Economic Forum
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 7 delivered a pre-recorded speech at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in Vladivostok city, Russia.
In the speech, the Vietnamese Government leader underlined the significance of the forum, saying that it helps boost international cooperation, contributing to maintaining stability, cooperation and development in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.
In the context that the global economy and trade are facing many difficulties and challenges, Vietnam advocates building an independent and self-reliant economy and actively and substantively integrating into the international community, he stressed.
Besides effectively controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has also succeeded in stabilising the macro-economy, controlling inflation, maintaining high growth, ensuring major balances of the national economy, stabilising socio-political situation, promoting foreign relations and economic cooperation, and fully restoring investment and tourism activities, he noted.
Vietnam always proactively participates in multilateral initiatives, including regional and inter-regional economic links, PM Chinh said, stressing that Vietnam is ready to contribute to economic recovery and sustainable development in Asia-Pacific.
Regarding bilateral economic relations between Vietnam and Russia, the Vietnamese government leader emphasised that Vietnam attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
He highly valued the bilateral economic cooperation in recent years, especially in energy and industry, suggesting the two sides continue to promote cooperation in fields of strength; make effective use of, and soon upgrade the free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
Vietnam welcomes economic connectivity between Russia, especially the Far East, and Asia-Pacific countries; and the ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership, PM Chinh said, stating that Vietnam is willing to act as a bridge promoting the ASEAN - Russia cooperation, including building an ASEAN - EAEU FTA.
The Eastern Economic Forum has been organised annually since 2015 at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to connect and expand economic and trade cooperation between Russia's Far East and countries in Asia Pacific. This year's event sees the participation of 4,000 delegates, including politicians, entrepreneurs and scholars of Russia and countries in the region./.