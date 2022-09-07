Politics Hanoi to boost collaboration with Kazakh localities Vice Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee and Chairman of its People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh and Kazakh Ambassador to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov on September 6 discussed measures to enhance cooperation between the Vietnamese capital city and Kazakhstan’s localities.

Politics Vietnamese naval ship wraps off visit to Indonesia Naval ship HQ 012-Ly Thai To of Brigade 162 of the Naval Region 4 anchored at Cam Ranh port in the central province of Khanh Hoa on September 6, concluding its visit, exchange and joint drill with the Indonesian Navy, according to the Quan doi Nhan dan (People's Army) newspaper.

Politics RoK defence minister receives Vietnamese Deputy Minister The Republic of Korea’s Minister of National Defence Lee Jong-sup on September 6 received Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien who is on a working trip to the northeast Asian nation.

Politics RoK firms eye investment in Hanoi: ambassador Many Korean enterprises want to learn about investment in Hanoi and look for support from the authorities, said Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to (RoK) Vietnam Park Noh Wan at his meeting with Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh on September 6.