PM directs quick repatriation of stranded citizens during Tet
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered quick repatriation of Vietnamese citizens who are stranded overseas due to the hiatus of commercial flights, during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
According to a report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, about 600 citizens are being stranded in the Middle East – Africa region, including 200 in Saudi Arabia; 150 in Angola, and 85 in the UAE.
Based on the ministry’s proposal, the PM has requested the Ministry of Transport to urgently permit foreign airlines carrying Vietnamese citizens home and issue related guidance, with localities involved asked for close coordination in COVID-19 prevention and control.
Currently, the ministry has directed Vietnamese representative agencies abroad to monitor the situation of the Vietnamese in their host countries to offer timely assistance and create favourable conditions for them to return home on Tet.
Tet, the longest and most important traditional festival in Vietnam, is considered a time for family reunion./.