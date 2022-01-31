Society Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan erect New Year tree Vietnamese staff members of level-2 field hospital No. 3 in South Sudan have recently erected a “Neu” tree (New Year's tree) to kick off the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration.

Society Free rides for workers and students going home for Tet Workers and students in Ho Chi Minh City have been offered free rides home this Tet (Lunar New Year), a gesture of support with the hope that everyone can be reunited with their families.

Society NA Chairman presents Tet gifts to the poor, policy beneficiaries in Nghe An On the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet), National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited and presented Tet gifts to poor and near-poor households and social policy beneficiaries in Nghi Loc and Hung Nguyen districts in the central province of Nghe An.

Society Plan to implement Secretariat's directive on sustainable poverty reduction The Government has recently issued a plan to implement Directive No. 05-CT/TW dated June 23, 2021 of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening the Party's leadership on sustainable poverty reduction by 2030.