PM extends greetings to Khmer community on Sene Dolta festival
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 15 visited the Tra Vinh Patriotic Monks Solidarity Association at Kom Pong Pagoda in Tra Vinh city on the occasion of the Sene Dolta festival, as part of his visit to the Mekong Delta region.
PM Pham Minh Chinh extends greetings to Khmer community on Sene Dolta festival. (Photo: VNA)Tra Vinh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 15 visited the Tra Vinh Patriotic Monks Solidarity Association at Kom Pong Pagoda in Tra Vinh city on the occasion of the Sene Dolta festival, as part of his visit to the Mekong Delta region.
Sene Dolta, which is celebrated from the 30th of the eighth lunar month to the second of the ninth lunar month each year (October 13-15 this year), is one of the most important religious festivals for Khmer ethnic people, along with Chol Chnam Thmay (New Year) and Ooc Oom Bok to thank the Moon for a good harvest.
Chinh praised contributions by Buddhist monks and nuns in general and those of Khmer Theravada Buddhism in particular to the country’s achievements, affirming that the Party and the State always make efforts to protect human rights and the freedom of belief and religion of people, including Khmer Theravada Buddhist followers.
PM Pham Minh Chinh praises contributions by Buddhist monks and nuns in general and those of Khmer Theravada Buddhism in particular to the country’s achievements. (Photo: VNA)The leader expressed his hope that the association and Khmer Theravada Buddhism will make more contributions to national construction and defence.
On this occasion, he conveyed wishes and regards from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to Khmer Theravada Buddhist followers and Khmer people.
Most Venerable Thach Sok Xane, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), head of the Executive Committee of the VBS chapter in Tra Vinh province, and Chairman of the Tra Vinh Patriotic Monks Solidarity Association, said he hopes that the Party and the State will support Tra Vinh in building and upgrading religious facilities, including those winning national recognition./.