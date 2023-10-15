PM Pham Minh Chinh praises contributions by Buddhist monks and nuns in general and those of Khmer Theravada Buddhism in particular to the country’s achievements. (Photo: VNA)

The leader expressed his hope that the association and Khmer Theravada Buddhism will make more contributions to national construction and defence.On this occasion, he conveyed wishes and regards from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to Khmer Theravada Buddhist followers and Khmer people.Most Venerable Thach Sok Xane, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), head of the Executive Committee of the VBS chapter in Tra Vinh province, and Chairman of the Tra Vinh Patriotic Monks Solidarity Association, said he hopes that the Party and the State will support Tra Vinh in building and upgrading religious facilities, including those winning national recognition./.