Environment New drainage plan considers impact of climate change A plan for a new water-drainage network in HCM City has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval.

Environment Vietnam aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in rice sector Agencies in Vietnam and international partners have been working together to seek effective measures to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in rice production in the country.

Environment Vietnam strives to become regional pioneer in reducing ocean plastic waste Vietnam is striving to become a regional pioneer in reducing ocean plastic waste, heard a recent virtual meeting of environmental officials of Vietnam, Germany, Ecuador and Ghana.

Environment Experts seek measures to promote Mekong Delta’s sustainable growth Vietnamese and foreign experts and scientists gathered at a conference in Can Tho city on March 31 to seek solutions to boost sustainable development in the Mekong Delta region amid climate change.