Health Tay Ninh reports no COVID-19 cases: health official The southwestern province of Tay Ninh had reported neither SARS-CoV-2 infections nor suspected cases as of 13:00 on March 22, said Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Health Nguyen Van Cuong.

Health COVID-19 cases in Vietnam amounts to 99 The Ministry of Health on March 22 confirmed another case that tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19, raising the total in Vietnam to 99.

Health Quang Ninh CDC qualified for SARS-CoV-2 testing The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the northern province of Quang Ninh has been qualified to perform tests for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), according to a newly-released decision by the Ministry of Health.