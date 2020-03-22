PM hails army for efforts in fighting COVID-19 outbreak
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has commended the entire army for its efforts to overcome a wide range of difficulties and challenges to fulfill all assigned tasks in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (second from left) visits a mobile SARS-CoV-2 test station of a medical institute of the army (Photo: VNA)
While attending a teleconference of the army on COVID-19 prevention and control on March 22, PM Phuc affirmed that the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) is always a pillar of the nation and its role is further promoted when the country is in danger.
The VPA has been in the front line of the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, he said, adding that thousands of officers and soldiers have been mobilised to directly participate in the combat.
PM Phuc also praised the army’s science and technology units for their successful development and production of SARS-CoV-2 new coronavirus test kit which has greatly contributed to COVID-19 check-up and treatment.
In the time to come, the government leader asked all VPA officers and soldiers to protect themselves from COVID-19 and prevent the spread of the disease in military units. The whole army needs to make greater endeavours to well manage concentrated quarantine areas, he added.
A report delivered by the Ministry of National Defence’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control showed that, a total of 34,734 people have been quarantined at barracks across the country. Of them, 17,910 people have completed their quarantine periods and 16,538 others have been undergoing quarantine.
The Ministry of National Defence has 140 establishments which are capable of receiving more than 44,700 people for quarantine.
As of March 22 afternoon, Vietnam had reported 99 COVID-19 infection cases, of whom 17 patients have recovered./.
