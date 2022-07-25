Society Soc Son waste-to-energy plant hooks up to national grid The Soc Son waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, located at the Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex in Hanoi, was connected to the national grid on July 25.

Society Quang Ninh resolved to intensify administrative reform Quang Ninh is resolved to unceasingly improve the quality and effectiveness of administrative reform, said the top leader of the northeastern coastal province.

Society Vice President shows gratitude for female Truong Son soldiers Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on July 25 received a delegation of the Female Truong Son Soldiers’ Association, on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27), and the 63rd Traditional Day of Truong Son Soldiers (May 19).

Society Southern provinces hold reburial, memorial services for fallen soldiers The Mekong Delta provinces of An Giang and Kien Giang on July 25 held memorial and reburial services for remains of Vietnamese soldiers, including 58 sets of volunteer soldiers who fell in Cambodia during wartime.