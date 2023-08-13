Politics NA Council for Ethnic Affairs delegation visits Brazil A delegation of the National Assembly (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs, led by its Vice Chairman Nguyen Lam Thanh, paid a working visit to Brazil from August 7-10.

Politics NA leader’s attendance in AIPA-44, official visits to Indonesia, Iran successful National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visits to Indonesia and Iran, and attendance in the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) from August 4 to 10 have reaped successful results.

Politics NA Standing Committee to convene 25th session next week National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 11 chaired a meeting with representatives from relevant agencies to review preparations for the question and answer session of the 25th session of the NA Standing Committee next week.

Politics State audit bodies of Vietnam, Indonesia record important cooperation strides: official Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Ngo Van Tuan received Chairperson of the Audit Board of Indonesia (BPK) Isma Yatun in Hanoi on August 11.