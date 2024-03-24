PM Pham Minh Chinh inspects the progress of the Go Cong sea dyke project. (Photo: VNA)

Tien Giang (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 23 inspected the progress of key construction works in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, including Go Cong sea dyke and Rach Mieu 2 bridge.

The 15.8-kilometer Go Cong sea dyke plays a crucial role in safeguarding the lives, State assets and about 600,000 households. It also protects nearly 54,000ha of natural land, including 43,000ha of agricultural land in coastal areas in Tien Giang province.

With 9 km already completed, PM Chinh urged the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Planning and Investment to collaborate with relevant authorities and Tien Giang province to finalise project details and secure funding, potentially from reserve sources, to expedite its completion.

About the planned construction of a seaport and Go Cong coastal restoration area, he noted that it should align with the master planning schemes of the province, the Mekong Delta and national seaports. He also advocated for a public-private partnership model for its development.

Visiting the construction site of the Rach Mieu 2 bridge, the second major bridge connecting Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces across the Tien river, the leader asked the investor and contractors to step up and complete its construction three months ahead of schedule, by the National Day (September 2) in 2025.

The bridge has a length of nearly 17.6km and a width of 21.5m, with four lanes and a design speed of 80km per hour. Its total investment is over 6.8 trillion VND (283.3 million USD) sourced from the State budget, with construction commencing in March 2022.

In the afternoon of the same day, PM Chinh and his entourage offered incense in tribute to national hero Truong Dinh at his temple in Go Cong Dong district./.