Sci-Tech HCM City seeks motivation for digital economic development Ho Chi Minh City will implement different measures to promote the digital economy, with the goal that it will contribute 20% to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by 2025, and 40% by 2030.

Business Vietnam's FDI forecast to remain strong through 2024 The year 2024 continues to look good for Vietnam’s foreign investment attraction, as right from the beginning of this year, the country has attracted a host of projects.

Business Agricultural products benefit from deep processing The first month of 2024 has seen coffee exports showing a robust performance, surging to a trade value of 621 million USD, marking a 99.6 % increase compared to the same period in 2023, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Minister emphasises need to improve resilience of national economy Improving the resilience and self-reliance of the national economy, laying a groundwork to build an independent and self-reliant economy integrated extensively and effectively into the world, holds particular significance for Vietnam in the new context, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said.