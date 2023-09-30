PM issues instruction on overcoming aftermath of traffic accident in Dong Nai
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued instructions to relevant ministries, agencies and localities to promptly overcome the aftermath of a serious traffic accident that killed four in the southern province of Dong Nai on September 30 early morning.
The accident happens in Phu Vinh commune, Dinh Quan district, Dong Nai at 02:30 on September 30 (Photo: VNA)
The instructions are detailed in an official dispatch sent on the same day to the Minister of Public Security, Minister of Transport, the chairperson of the People’s Committees of Dong Nai and Binh Thuan provinces and HCM City, and leaders of the National Committee for Traffic Safety, and the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN).
According to the National Committee for Traffic Safety, the accident happened in Phu Vinh commune, Dinh Quan district, Dong Nai at 02:30 on September 30 when a speeding sleeper bus collided with a 16-seat passenger car, resulting in four deaths and many others suffering from injuries.
The dispatch requires the chairperson of the Dong Nai provincial People’s Committee to direct relevant agencies and units to mobilise sufficient health workers, medicines and medical equipment to treat the injured people; quickly conduct procedures related to the deceased; and visit the families of the victims.
Dong Nai’s authorities were also requested to coordinate closely with relevant units of the Ministries of Public Security, and Transport, the People Commitees of HCM City and Binh Thuan province to carry out comprehensive inspection of compliance with business regulations and conditions for auto transport business for businesses and business households with vehicles and people involved in the accident; and strictly handle any violations in accordance with legal regulations.
The Ministry of Public Security was ordered to direct the police of Dong Nai and relevant units to urgently investigate the cause of the accident, and strictly handle organisations and individuals violating regulations and causing the serious traffic accident.
The PM also requested the Ministry of Transport to direct the DRVN to coordinate with relevant agencies to review and strengthen traffic organisation and improve the safety of the transportation infrastructure system on National Highway 20./.