PM lauds veterans association's contributions to national development
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lauded the Veterans Association of Vietnam (VAVN) for its active contributions to national construction and defence during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 3 marking its 30th founding anniversary (December 6).
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents first-class Labour Order to VAVN (Photo: VNA)
In his speech, he congratulated the VAVN on its achievements over the past three decades and 585 outstanding individuals in the national patriotic emulation movement for the 2014-2019 period.
He asked the association to improve its operation efficiency to fulfill assigned tasks, adding that each VAVN official and member must have strong political will, hold absolute trust in the Party, and follow the Party policies and guidelines, and State laws.
War veterans were urged to fight wrong allegations and “peaceful evolution” plot by hostile forces as well as prevent “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” phenomena, while partnering with mass organisations to urge public involvement in the campaign “All people protect national security”.
The VAVN chapters were assigned to work closely with the Vietnam Fatherland Front chapters at all levels and mass organisations to develop grassroots democracy and build transparent, effective and efficient Party and administrations.
On the occasion, PM Phuc presented the first-class Labour Order to the VAVN in honour of its contributions to socialism building and national protection cause.
Speaking at the event, Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich asked the VAVN Central Committee to continue carrying out the cooperation programme with the Vietnam People’s Army for the 2017 – 2022 period, with a focus on building a strong local political system and maintaining social security and order.
Chairman of the Lao Veterans Association Maj. Gen Somphone Keomisay presented the second-class Labour Order of the Lao President to VAVN Chairman Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Van Duoc and the third-class Labour Order to VAVN Vice Chairmen Lieut. Gen Nguyen Song Phi and Nguyen Van Dao for their support in providing scholarships and training Vietnamese language for officers of the Lao Veterans Association.
According to VAVN Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, the association now has nearly 3 million members from over 16,000 units in wards, communes and townships.
Over 8,000 small and medium-sized enterprises, 1,300 cooperatives and 2,600 cooperative groups have so far created jobs for 800,000 workers, he said./.
