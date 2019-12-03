Politics Can Tho, US discuss prospect of bilateral cooperation Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta of Can Tho Truong Quang Hoai Nam held a working session with new US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Marie C. Damour to discuss the prospect of bilateral cooperation in various areas on December 2.

Politics Greetings to Cuba on 59th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc have sent greetings to leaders of Cuba on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties.

Politics Commission reviews military, defence task performance in 2019 The Central Military Commission held a meeting in Hanoi on December 1 to review the implementation of military and defence tasks in 2019 and discuss the duties for next year.

Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate Laos on 44th National Day Leaders of Vietnam on December 1 sent congratulations to their Lao counterparts on the 44th National Day of Laos (December 2).