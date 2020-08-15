Health Acting Health Minister suggests greater concern needed in community about COVID-19 Acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long suggested increasing community concern about COVID-19 at a meeting of the National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on August 14.

Health Another five COVID-19 patients in Da Nang recover Five COVID-19 patients in the central city of Da Nang were declared to have fully recovered on August 14.

Health Medical centres told to step up COVID-19 prevention measures Health care facilities have been told to step up screening measures and early tests for SARS-CoV-2 for patients and health workers with symptoms.