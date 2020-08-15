PM: medical facilities need to seriously observe COVID-19 preventive measures
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc asks medical facilities need to seriously observe COVID-19 preventive measures. (Photo: Ministry of Health)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered the strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures at medical facilities.
At a Government meeting on August 12, the leader pointed to the high risk of transmission in the upcoming ten days and asked localities to mobilised resources in contact tracing, quarantine, testing and treatment. The health ministry will help localities with the work.
Forces participating in the fight, especially health workers, police and army, must be equipped with protective suits, he said, stressing the need to stay vigilant during the combat.
PM Phuc asked the health sector to step up personnel training and better deal with suspected cases.
Physical distancing measures should be rolled out for vulnerable groups like the elderly and those with chronic diseases, he said, ordering more testing facilities in localities.
The PM requested the health ministry to continue researching COVID-19 vaccine, analyse causes of the previous deaths to minimise fatalities, and coordinate with localities in the fight.
The Ministries of National Defence, and Public Security, and provincial People’s Committees were asked to tighten inspection at border areas to prevent illegal immigration.
Localities should take into consideration the scale and duration of the imposition of social distancing measures, he said.
The PM emphasised the need to create favourable conditions for foreign investors, experts, managers and skillful labourers to enter Vietnam in line with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.
He again called on people to install Bluezone, a locally-developed contact-tracing app to identify and alert people who have interacted with COVID-19 patients./.